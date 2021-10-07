How To Watch ABC In Dallas If You're A Dish TV Customer

Photo: Getty Images

Dish TV customers in Dallas have been unable to watch ABC-affiliate WFAA since Thursday, October 7.

The channel is blacked out because of a financial dispute between the satellite TV provider and Tegna , which owns WFAA and television stations in more than 50 other major cities.

It's impossible to guess how long the blackout will continue, but there are still options for Dish customers who still want to watch Grey's Anatomy, Shark Tank, Good Morning America, college football, and other programming.

Dish customers' best bet is to use a TV antenna to access free broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS. The FCC website has a location search tool that shows what broadcast stations are in your area. If you don't have a spare antenna lying around, it can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, or other electronic stores for under $20 and take only a few minutes to set up.

For those interested in the WFAA news, the broadcasts can be watched live and for free at the WFAA website .

ABC also has full episodes of some of its most popular shows on its standalone website and app. Older episodes can be watched online for free, while newer episodes require a cable login to watch.

The channel is also available through streaming services like Hulu , fuboTV , and YouTube TV . Both charge a monthly fee but offer free trials for new subscribers.

An experimental alternative is Puffer , which broadcasts NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, Fox, and CW networks for free. The site is ran by Standford University so while you can watch your favorite shows in real time, the trade off is Puffer tracks the quality of the video and internet connection.