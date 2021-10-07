CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints, Washington face off, both 2-2 and struggling

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFgxf_0cKJPqBt00
1 of 2

NEW ORLEANS (2-2) at WASHINGTON (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Saints by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: New Orleans 2-2; Washington 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 17-10.

LAST MEETING: Saints beat Washington 43-19 on Oct. 8, 2018 at New Orleans.

LAST WEEK: Saints lost to Giants 27-21; Washington beat Falcons 34-30.

SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (31), SCORING (19)

SAINTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (2), PASS (26), SCORING (5)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (19), PASS (23), SCORING (11)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (17), PASS (29), SCORING (30)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Saints plus-5; Washington minus-3.

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Alvin Kamara, who rushed 26 times for 120 yards but did not have a catch against the Giants. That was partially because of Tony Jones Jr. leaving with injury, and the addition of Devine Ozigbo off Jacksonville’s practice squad could free up Kamara to participate more in the passing game.

WASHINGTON PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Taylor Heinicke, who has thrown for 960 yards and rushed for 87 since replacing injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Heinicke is still balancing when to push for that extra first down or touchdown, but this reckless abandon is what has made Washington’s offense work and be fun to watch.

KEY MATCHUP: Heinicke and Washington’s offensive line vs. the Saints’ pass rush. New Orleans did not sack Giants QB Daniel Jones last week, and Heinicke has a similar ability to evade pressure and take off with the ball. Heinicke sees some things on film he might be able to exploit, and the Saints’ ability to adjust could be the difference.

KEY INJURIES: Saints LT Terron Armstead missed the Giants game with an elbow injury. C Erik McCoy has been out since Week 1 with a calf injury. Washington will be without TE Logan Thomas after putting him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and could also play without 2020 All-Pro RG Brandon Scherff (right knee). WR Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury, which caused him to miss the first three games of the season. Washington could be depleted at receiver if Dyami Brown (knee) or Cam Sims (hamstring) is out.

SERIES NOTES: New Orleans coach Sean Payton is facing Washington’s Ron Rivera for the 19th time. The Saints won 10 of 18 games against Rivera’s Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019, including once in the playoffs. ... Payton is 3-4 in his career against Washington. ... The Saints have won the past two meetings between the teams. ... Washington last beat New Orleans in 2015, when Kirk Cousins was the starting quarterback in Jay Gruden’s second season as coach.

STATS AND STUFF: New Orleans is coming off allowing 485 yards to the Giants. Washington gave up 374 yards to Atlanta. ... Saints QB Jameis Winston threw for 297 yards and a touchdown in his only career start against Washington in 2015 with Tampa Bay. ... QB Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns last week. Hill has a rushing TD in back-to-back games. ... Kamara has topped 90 yards from scrimmage in seven of his past eight games. ... WR Marquez Callaway had a team-best 74 yards receiving against the Giants. ... TE Juwan Johnson has three TD catches this season, tied for second among tight ends. ... New Orleans signed K Cody Parkey to replace Aldrick Rosas, who missed a 58-yarder last week. ... S Malcolm Jenkins is facing Washington for the 15th time in his NFL career and first since rejoining New Orleans after six seasons with Philadelphia. Jenkins had a season-high 12 tackles last week. ... Rookie LB Pete Werner made 10 tackles against the Giants. ... CB Marshon Lattimore played at Ohio State with Washington WR Terry McLaurin. ... Heinicke threw for three TDs in Washington’s comeback victory at Atlanta. Heinicke has eight passing TDs, one rushing and three interceptions since taking over. ... RB Antonio Gibson had 75 yards from scrimmage against the Falcons despite dealing with a shin injury. ... RB J.D. McKissic caught the go-ahead TD pass from Heinicke last week. ... McLaurin had six catches for 123 yards and two TDs at Atlanta. It was his eighth career game with 100-plus yards receiving in two-plus seasons. ... TE Sammis Reyes could become the first Chilean player to appear in an NFL game. ... Wes Schweitzer is expected to start at right guard in place of Scherff. ... Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young has been held without a sack through the first four games. ... DE Montez Sweat picked up his third sack of the season last week. ... First-round draft pick Jamin Davis steps into the starting lineup after LB Jon Bostic’s likely season-ending pectoral muscle injury.

FANTASY TIP: Winston, Hill, Kamara, Callaway and just about every Saints offensive skill player is a must start given Washington’s defensive struggles. Washington has allowed points on each opponent’s opening drive — three TDs and a field goal — and could be ripe for another rough game unless things change drastically.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary gives Saints 20-13 halftime lead

Jameis Winston‘s roller coaster first half ended on a high, with the Saints taking a 20-13 lead into the break. The quarterback threw an interception on the Saints’ first drive. Then he threw a 72-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead. Winston was strip-sacked late in the first...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints’ fans embarrassed the Washington Football Team

I could not believe it when I could hear Saints fans loudly chanting in unison, “DEFENSE…DEFENSE…DEFENSE…” when the quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke was calling out the plays, standing in the shotgun formation on Sunday. It brought back memories of when I went to interview with the Redskins back in 2019...
NFL
ESPN

Falcons face Washington in matchup of 1-2 teams

WASHINGTON (1-2) at ATLANTA (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Washington by 1½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 0-3, Falcons 1-2. SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 15-10-1. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Washington 38-14 on Nov. 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Washington lost to Bills...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Wes Schweitzer
neworleanssaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Oct. 2

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
NFL
NOLA.com

Winless Giants spoil Domecoming game for Saints in OT, Saints drop to 2-2

Thousands of makeshift strobe lights flickered as those powering their cellphones cheered from their seats while the defensive starters for the New Orleans Saints were announced one by one — reaching a goosebump-inducing fever pitch when linebacker Demario Davis ran out of the tunnel. Three hours and 12 minutes later?...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Disappointed, Not Relieved, After Washington's 2-2 Start

Rivera is disappointed, not relieved, after WFT's 2-2 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. One thing Ron Rivera has emphasized since he arrived in Washington is that he likes to break down each season into four quarters. Last year during the pandemic-altered season, the head coach used each four-game stint as a way to group games together and measure where his team was at.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Saints#American Football#Cbs#Giants#Rb Alvin Kamara
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 5: 2 Saints ruled out on final injury report vs. Washington

The final injury report for Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team carried plenty of expected news for the black and gold: starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead (elbow) and Erik McCoy (calf) were ruled out, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is expected to play while continuing to receive treatment on his surgically-repaired thumb. Backup safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray is also expected to play after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and returning to a full day’s work on Friday.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense faces another elusive quarterback in Washington's Taylor Heinicke

The example provided wasn't an exact duplication, but it was close enough to be useful for the New Orleans Saints defense. Attempting to corral and unsettle New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones proved to be a taller order than the Saints could fill in their last game, a 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. Jones passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns on 28 completions, and ran for 27 yards on four attempts (not including a successful two-point conversion run).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Washington's defense remains a liability as a 33-22 loss to the Saints drops it to 2-3

LANDOVER, Md. - Jack Del Rio folded on the sideline, dropping his hands to his knees in bafflement before turning to Coach Ron Rivera and ripping off his headset. After all of the errors - the blown coverages, the miscommunication, the missed tackles - this was just too much to bear, too wild to comprehend for the Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator. On the final play of the first half, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed a 49-yard Hail Mary as a swarm of Washington defenders trailed in coverage and barely left the ground as the ball descended to the end zone and into the hands of wide receiver Marquez Callaway.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

609K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy