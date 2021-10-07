CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Birding Report: Owls pipe up, sparrows steal the show in October

tomahawkleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN – Mid-migration season has arrived, bringing sparrows, waterfowl, and other hardy species as warm weather birds continue to depart. Look for white-throated, white-crowned, Lincoln’s, song, swamp, fox, chipping, and savannah sparrows, among others. Harris’s sparrows are showing better than average, and Nelson’s sparrows are being seen at wet weedy fields in portions of southern Wisconsin. Like it or not, dark-eyed juncos have arrived in force too, especially up north.

www.tomahawkleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Oregon Wildlife Officers Remove Net From Deer’s Antlers

A buck with some type of net tangled in its antlers has been freed after concerned residents alerted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). After ODFW officers located the buck, they tranquilized it and removed the netting snarled about the deer’s rack. Andrew Walch, a wildlife biologist with...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Channel 3000

Rare barn owl nesting site discovered after downed bird found in La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A barn owl in the care of a La Crosse-area humane society was reunited with its siblings earlier this month. The bird was first found downed in a La Crosse area yard in early fall. Coulee Region Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation workers took the bird into its care and reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to find a safe home for it.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Sparrows#Lake Michigan#Birding#Lincoln#Fox#American#Hudsonian#Blue Jays#Sapsuckers
Belgrade News

October Birds: Big and mighty, small and flighty

Some birds are big and mighty. Others are small and flighty. Whatever the size, shape, or sound of any bird, the fall migration is a good time to observe birds and their behavior. 1. Golden Eagle. John James Audubon described the Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), “When at a great height...
ANIMALS
marysvilleonline.net

Looking Up Saturday morning bird walk

Birds are always on the move and fascinating to watch, ornithologist Chuck Otte told a group of birders Saturday morning in the Koester House Museum garden. Otte, a Geary County Extension agent and northeast Kansas bird specialist, led a group of 15 adults on a walk from the museum down through Marysville City Park in search of birds.
MARYSVILLE, KS
BoardingArea

Sunday Morning Photograph October 3 2021: The Barred Owl.

While I am at home at night, I will sometimes hear sounds which emulate someone saying loudly, “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all?” Those sounds are from two barred owls which I named Juniper and Clod — and sometimes they sound like they are vociferously arguing with each other, as they almost sound like two rabid monkeys screeching throughout the night…
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

So many birds are flying south that it’s showing up on weather radars

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Oh, wait, it really is a bird. Many birds, in fact. The annual southward exodus of migratory birds is in full swing across much of the Lower 48, and hundreds of millions of winged creatures are taking to the skies every night. Their destination? The warmer, sunnier weather well to the south as the days grow shorter and temperatures begin to cool in the north.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
RiverBender.com

October Neighbor Nights Will Focus On Grassland Birds

EAST ALTON – October Neighbor Nights at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) will present research findings on grassland birds and how they respond to different management practices. The information will be presented by Conservation Program Manager Dr. Justin Shew, who has recently published grassland bird research findings associated with NGRREC’s Land Conservation Specialist program, which supports private lands conservation in Illinois’ agricultural Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
sciencenewsforstudents.org

There’s a new word for birds stealing animal hair: kleptotrichy

Some tiny birds called titmice take bold risks to gather a beakful of hair for their nests. They dive-bomb cats. They land on dozing predators’ backs. They even pluck strands of hair directly from people’s heads. Now, there’s a term for the unusual behavior: kleptotrichy (Klep-TAH-trik-ee). The word “kleptotrichy” comes...
ANIMALS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bird Watch: October 5

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features Heather Wolf’s photo of the American Goldfinch, caught by her camera as it appears to have just finished eating the brilliant yellow petals of a flower about the same color as its striking plumage, giving the photo an abundance of bright yellows. During research I noticed that many Goldfinches are photographed clinging to the stems of sunflowers.
BROOKLYN, NY
bigrapidsnews.com

October fishing is showing promise

BIG RAPIDS – It’s October, but anglers are expecting a nice month. In Mecosta County, Vic Havens at Frank Sporting Goods in Morley, reports anglers are catching a lot of perch and walleye in the river. One angler caught a 15 ½-inch perch. Anglers have also been catching jumbos by the Newaygo State Park.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
740thefan.com

Issues Resolved, Report Banded Migratory Birds

The Bird Banding Lab sent notice that migratory bird hunters can resume reporting bird bands online at reportband.gov, after recent power outages and down servers have been fixed. Hunters unable to report any bands while the site was down are encouraged to revisit the site as information received from hunters...
ANIMALS
Longboat Observer

Bird of the week: Piping plover

Piping plovers are small, migratory shorebirds. Their light sand-colored plumage blends in with beaches and sand flats, their primary habitat, as an adaptation protecting them from predators. At first glance, they look similar to their relatives, the snowy plovers. Look at their legs to tell them apart: Piping plover legs are yellow-orange. Though piping plovers do not breed in Florida, these “snow birds” spend a large portion of the year “wintering” here.
SARASOTA, FL
tomahawkleader.com

Natural Connections: Save the Bees with a Messy Garden

Naturalist/Education Director at the Cable Natural History Museum. The activity of bumble bees in the Museum’s pollinator gardens has continued to distract me through my office windows on warm afternoons. But bumble bees aren’t the only bees out there; the other bees are just hidden. Of the 166 species of...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy