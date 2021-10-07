Birding Report: Owls pipe up, sparrows steal the show in October
WISCONSIN – Mid-migration season has arrived, bringing sparrows, waterfowl, and other hardy species as warm weather birds continue to depart. Look for white-throated, white-crowned, Lincoln’s, song, swamp, fox, chipping, and savannah sparrows, among others. Harris’s sparrows are showing better than average, and Nelson’s sparrows are being seen at wet weedy fields in portions of southern Wisconsin. Like it or not, dark-eyed juncos have arrived in force too, especially up north.www.tomahawkleader.com
