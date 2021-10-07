Birding Report: Owls pipe up, sparrows steal the show in October

While I am at home at night, I will sometimes hear sounds which emulate someone saying loudly, “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all?” Those sounds are from two barred owls which I named Juniper and Clod — and sometimes they sound like they are vociferously arguing with each other, as they almost sound like two rabid monkeys screeching throughout the night…

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO