After 1st loss, Raiders host former star Khalil Mack, Bears

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (2-2) at LAS VEGAS (3-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Raiders by 5, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chicago 2-2; Las Vegas 2-2.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-7.

LAST WEEK: Bears beat Lions 24-14; Raiders lost to Chargers 28-14.

BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (9), PASS 32), SCORING (30).

BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (14), PASS (15), SCORING (10).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (27), PASS (2), SCORING (9).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (23), PASS (13), SCORING (19).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bears plus-2; Raiders 0.

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Darnell Mooney. The second-year receiver leads the Bears with 17 catches for 226 yards this season. He had a career-high 125 yards receiving last week, including a 64-yarder from Justin Fields.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs has already caught four deep passes (at least 20 yards downfield) this season, just one shy of the league lead and his total from all of last season. Ruggs had a 51-yard catch and drew a 45-yard pass interference call last week.

KEY MATCHUP: Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack vs. Raiders RT Alex Leatherwood. The Las Vegas rookie has struggled in pass protection this season and should have a tough test against Mack. Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year when he played for the Raiders, has four sacks the past three games.

KEY INJURIES: The Bears lost RB David Montgomery (knee) last week. ... DT Akiem Hicks’ status was in question because of a groin injury. ... The Raiders could be without CB Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin).

SERIES NOTES: The Raiders shut down Mack when the teams met in London in 2019 in the first matchup after his 2018 trade to Chicago. Mack had three tackles and one QB hit. ... Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ran for 123 yards and two TDs in that game. ... The Bears will make their first appearance in Las Vegas.

STATS AND STUFF: Fields threw for 209 yards to get his first win last week after throwing for just 68 in his first career start. ... The Bears have allowed sacks on a league-worst 13.7% of pass plays. ... Chicago’s defense has 14 sacks the past three weeks and a league-best 15 on the season. ... The Bears are the only team with two players with at least four sacks: Robert Quinn (4 1/2) and Mack (4). ... Chicago WR Allen Robinson has at least one catch in all 92 games he’s played for the second-longest active streak to DeAndre Hopkins (130). ... Bears CB Jaylon Johnson ranks tied for second in the NFL with six passes defensed. ... Chicago K Cairo Santos has made 32 straight FGs in the regular season for a Bears record and the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr has tied a franchise record by throwing at least two TD passes in five straight games. ... The Raiders rank 31st in the league averaging 3.25 yards per carry, their lowest mark after four games since 1993 (3.04). ... Las Vegas TE Darren Waller has 21 targets the past three weeks after getting 19 in the opener. ... The Raiders haven’t scored on the opening drive in 10 straight games and have scored only five points in the first quarter all season. ... Las Vegas had only 213 yards of offense last week after leading the league with 471 per game the first three weeks.

FANTASY TIP: Bears RB Damien Williams could get a big load this week with Montgomery injured. Williams had 70 yards from scrimmage and a TD last week. The Raiders allowed 169 yards rushing to the Chargers.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. In...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
Derek Carr
Person
Damien Williams
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss React Strongly To Jon Gruden’s Comment: ‘That Is Racist’

BOSTON (CBS) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden will coach Sunday’s game under uncomfortable circumstances, after comments he made in a 2011 email about NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith surfaced on Friday. In the email, Gruden wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires [sic].” He’s since apologized, though it’s not yet determined if or how he will be disciplined by the Raiders or the NFL. On Sunday morning, former Patriots Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi spoke candidly about the matter. “This may have been 10 years ago, OK, but Jon Gruden’s response slash excuse was recent. See, I don’t think...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 things we learned from Raiders 20-9 loss to Bears

So much has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders in a week. They have dropped two straight games, the offense suddenly looks lost and coach Jon Gruden is dealing with a controversy. Let’s look at five keys that stand out following an ugly 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears Over Beers: Return of the Mack

The Chicago Bears named Justin Fields the starting quarterback moving forward and the Bears Over Beers guys are pumped. This week, they are joined by Ted Nguyen, who covers the Raiders for The Athletic. They discuss the Gruden remix, what can slow down Derek Carr, if the Raiders regret trading away Khalil Mack, how to make a great homemade pizza and a whole lot more.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
Sporting News

Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment

Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.
NFL
Yardbarker

Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson Sit Out Practice

The return of linebacker Danny Trevathan from a knee injury appears to be at hand, and the Bears defense could use a good bit of injury news about now. The three-week period when the team can activate Trevathan from injured reserve has begun and they could decide to bring back their veteran field leader just before the game Sunday against Detroit.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return. The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Justin Fields Practiced in Full, Khalil Mack Didn’t at All, Andy Dalton Was Limited, and More From the Bears Injury Report

In the time that passed between seeing Justin Fields’ hand in a brace and the injury report dropping, my heart found residence in my throat. But in some respects, I can breathe easier knowing that Fields (right thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Andy Dalton was practicing, too, albeit with limitations. I think it should be noted that a full participation at practice suggests Fields wasn’t dealing with any limitations. And that Dalton’s status going from not practicing to doing so in a limited capacity suggests that Fields is closer to starting than Dalton is at this point. At least, that’s the conclusion I come to when Head Coach Matt Nagy hints strongly at the healthier player being QB1 on Sunday against the Lions.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Eddie Goldman is back, Khalil Mack is questionable

ILB - Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Hamstring) Out. The Bears will miss Iggy on special teams, but their third phase has been solid so far this year, so I think they’ll be fine. I’d expect Gipson to miss this week again, which would give Deon Bush his second consecutive start at safety next to Eddie Jackson.
NFL
670 The Score

Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack active against Lions

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack is active and will play against the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. Mack suffered a foot injury last Sunday in a loss at Cleveland. He returned to practice in a limited fashion for lighter work Friday, but his status was in question for this game. Mack has three sacks in three games this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

It's Over. Bears Won the Trade

Robert Quinn is usually a laid-back, quiet type, at press conferences. Yet he actually was laughing Thursday when talking about teammate Khalil Mack and whether he thought the Bears' edge rusher got excited to play against his old team, the Raiders, especially after he didn't get a sack the last time they played in 2019.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

