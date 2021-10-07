Renée Marino of Master Communicators: “When speaking on a virtual platform, make sure to have eye contact by looking right into the lens, and not at the screen at the faces of your team members”
When speaking on a virtual platform, make sure to have eye contact by looking right into the lens, and not at the screen at the faces of your team members. When you look into the lens, it makes the people on the other end feel like you are looking into their eyes, and this creates a deeper connection.thriveglobal.com
