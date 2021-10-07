CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking Bob: Take great photos this fall; CMSP trail closures; Motorless Morning

By Bob Falcone
Colorado Springs Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI predicted in last week's column that the fall colors along the Highway 67 corridor would be better last weekend than this coming one... but the colors have hung on, and great leaf-peeping should persist at least through Saturday. With colder weather predicted in Divide for Sunday and snow a possibility for Tuesday, the fall colors will likely be at their best for the last time this weekend.

www.csindy.com

