To say that Seth Jones has had an idilic start to his Blackhawks career would be false. Getting used to a new defensive system and new defensive partners, who are all also getting used to new defensive partners, has been a struggle. So far through the preseason, Jones has yet to standout as the clear No. 1 defenseman that the Blackhawks are hoping and paying him to be. With that said, this is still the preseason, where getting the rust off the skates and working out the miscommunications and misreads is supposed to happen. When the game start to matter, all bets are off and Chicago is expecting to see the 2017-18 version of Seth Jones again.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO