CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Philanthropic Pledges for Racial Justice Found to Be Superficial

By Anastasia Reesa Tomkin
nonprofitquarterly.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to popular belief, the uprisings of 2020 did not cause an enormous spike in funding for racial justice. It would be more accurate to say that there was a spike in pledges, solemn corporate PR statements, and misleading headlines, none of which translated to significant funding for the kind of Black-led, grassroots organizing that generated an unprecedented social response to racial injustice. These are the findings of an extensive 92-page report by the Philanthropic Initiative for Racial Equity (PRE), entitled Mismatched: Philanthropy’s Response to the Call for Justice.

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 2

Related
GW Hatchet

Panelists discuss teaching racial justice in public administration

The Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration hosted an online webinar about teaching and discussing racial justice in public administration Thursday. Professors from the University of Cincinnati and Hunter College said public administration officials could find inclusive ways to research and instruct on equity when addressing racial justice through more comprehensive teaching curriculum and reform to research standards. Andrea Headley, an assistant professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, and James Wright II, an assistant professor at the Askew School of Public Administration at Florida State University, moderated the event.
CINCINNATI, OH
scranton.edu

Values In Action Lecture Examines Racial Justice

Author and University of Scranton alumnus Yohuru Williams, Ph.D. ’93 G’93, will present “The Fire This Time: Racial Justice, Catholic Social Teaching, and the Promise of Jesuit Education in the Age of Black Lives Matter,” at The University of Scranton’s Values In Action Lecture on Oct. 4. The lecture is part of the University’s annual Royal Reads program, which introduces incoming students to Ignatian values through a shared reading experience of a selected book in addition to programming in courses and extra-curricular activities throughout the semester that expands discussion on themes first encountered in the book.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
dvcinquirer.com

“Which Lives Matter and Which Deaths Don’t”: Professor Jallicia Jolly Talks Racial Justice and the Pathways to Systemic Change

The death of George Floyd in May of 2020 ignited a “racial uprising” in America, fueling nationwide protests and catalyzing the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Dr. Jallicia Jolly, a professor of Black and American Studies at Amherst College in Massachusetts. As a result, “for the first time in...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Onward State

Penn State Forms New Center For Racial Justice

Penn State has announced plans to create a new Center for Racial Justice that will build upon the work of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias, and Community Safety. Most of its efforts will go toward research and scholarship surrounding racism and racial bias. The new Center...
POLITICS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Racial justice focus of new panel eyed in Amherst

AMHERST — Amherst officials are creating a community responders department to handle some emergency calls as a public safety alternative to police, while another group of residents determines a method for offering reparations for Black residents. To go along with these ongoing efforts, and support recommendations from the Community Safety...
AMHERST, MA
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Racial justice prayer service asks students to consider their bias

Notre Dame student government hosted a racial justice prayer service Monday evening as a part of Race Relations Week, a series of events taking place this Monday through Friday. The Week, sponsored by student government, seeks to spread racial awareness in Notre Dame’s campus and community. The service, led by...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Justice#Philanthropy Roundtable#Black People#Voting Rights#Charity#The Call For Justice
Autoblog

Rivian Forever fund is a philanthropic endowment for nature

From the surprise debut of the Rivian R1T pickup at the 2018 LA Auto Show (see the video down below for more on that), the automaker has never relented from promoting its vehicles as means to adventure — the kind that gets off the paved road and revels in wilderness playgrounds. Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe wants to ensure the natural landscapes of those playgrounds continue to exist, so he's announced the Forever fund. In his words, the fund's "mission is dedicated to addressing our planet’s climate crisis and preserving the critical biodiversity needed for our planet’s long-term survival." That addressing will be paid for by "putting 1% of Rivian's equity into Forever."
CHARITIES
tkmagazine.com

YWCA Welcomes Regina Platt as Racial Justice and Advocacy Director

YWCA Northeast Kansas and Community Action are proud to announce and welcome Regina Platt as their Racial Justice and Advocacy Director. This newly created position is a result of the agencies’ desires to address racial justice in a collaborative way that maximizes resources. The project follows the YWCA’s successful 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenged conducted in March of 2021 that saw over 830 registrants from across the area participate in this innovative social justice educational program.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
nonprofitquarterly.org

Land Back: A Necessary Act of Reparations

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. Last summer, millions of people mobilized worldwide to demand change to the policing system that continues to brutalize and murder Black people with little to no consequence. The massive protests have led to a period of reckoning of systemic racism in the United States. Suddenly, many white-led organizations and white individuals have begun to take a much greater interest in the history and experience of people of color. Books about racial inequality have been ﬂying off the shelves. Diversity and inclusion consultants are in high demand. Many nonproﬁts have felt pressure to make statements about their commitment to the movement for Black lives.1.
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

After Trump loss, Anita Hill sees problems and hope for gender and racial justice

Marking the thirty-year anniversary of her historic testimony before Congress, Anita Hill talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the pace of progress for gender and racial justice; her recent conversation with Dr. Blasey Ford; her new book “Believing;” and a broken legal system that undervalues the evidence and experience of women of color.Oct. 11, 2021.
POTUS
Boston University

POV: Why Thompson v. Clark Matters for Racial Justice

Supreme Court hears arguments today in case that could broaden access to holding police accountable for racialized misconduct. We rarely talk about criminal charges that are dismissed. Since people accused of crimes are supposed to be “innocent until proven guilty,” it’s reasonable to think that if the charges are dismissed, no harm has been done. But the process of contesting criminal charges is, in itself, harmful, and the criminal system provides no mechanism to remedy that harm. This is especially true for Black, indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC), whom police disproportionately target with false criminal charges.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nonprofitquarterly.org

From Crisis to Capacity: 20 Years of Philanthropy after 9/11

In the decade following the September 11th attacks, I ran a national nonprofit organization that advocated for the rights of South Asians in the United States. Many of those early years are a blur. Looking back, I can see how our staff, board members, and volunteers were attempting to meet two nearly impossible objectives at once: responding to the backlash facing South Asian communities after 9/11 while simultaneously building the infrastructure and foundations of a new organization in the wake of a generational crisis. This meant that we were often responding to a community concern around hate violence or an impending deportation while identifying staff and partnerships to attend to these needs in real time.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy