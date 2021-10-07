Philanthropic Pledges for Racial Justice Found to Be Superficial

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. Last summer, millions of people mobilized worldwide to demand change to the policing system that continues to brutalize and murder Black people with little to no consequence. The massive protests have led to a period of reckoning of systemic racism in the United States. Suddenly, many white-led organizations and white individuals have begun to take a much greater interest in the history and experience of people of color. Books about racial inequality have been ﬂying off the shelves. Diversity and inclusion consultants are in high demand. Many nonproﬁts have felt pressure to make statements about their commitment to the movement for Black lives.1.

