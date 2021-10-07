Guest columnist Gerard Simonette: Arts council should have stood firm

It was quite unfortunate to read that the Northampton Arts Council has been cowed into canceling its Biennial arts exhibit due to a complaint based on “woke” extremism. Jason Montgomery, a local artist of Chicano/Indiginous descent, whose own submitted artwork was not selected, took exception to a print from artist Doris Madsen that was accepted. What Mr. Montgomery found objectionable was Ms. Madsen’s depiction of Native Americans as ghostlike figures, which he claims to be an example of “genocide art,” which in his mind expresses the “notion of erasure, that Native Americans have been completely wiped out.”