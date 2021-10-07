Dheeraj Remella of VoltDB: “Smart cities ”

How the Internet of Things (IoT) will be built is now pretty clear. Of the vast sums of federal money soon to be pumped into the economy, a fair chunk will go to the cities. And the cities are going to instrument public infrastructure with thousands of sensors and actuators, which will connect to intermediate hubs, and on to the cloud in an optimal artificial-intelligence-driven (AI driven) exchange of information among various levels. According to the UN, 83% of Americans already lived in urban areas in 2018, so the rollout of IoT in the cities will determine much of our experience as citizens.

