IU professor will lead NASA-funded climate research on dry areas
IU geography professor Natasha MacBean and her team recently received a nearly $900,000 NASA grant to study water-scarce regions and climate change. MacBean said she will lead a three-year study investigating the role regions with little precipitation play in the global carbon cycle. Dryland regions cover over 40% of the Earth’s surface and are home to over a third of the world’s population, MacBean said.www.idsnews.com
Comments / 0