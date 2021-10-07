IU professor will lead NASA-funded climate research on dry areas

University of Kentucky Earth and Environmental Sciences Professor Mike McGlue spends a great deal of time at the bottom of the lake. More specifically, McGlue and his fellow team members have drawn deep soil samples from June Lake, located in California. He said research findings tell of a connection between the Industrial Revolution and climate change. “The nature of the change is quite different between those natural intervals of climate change and what we inferred to be going on around the time of the onset of the industrial revolution. The change in the lake system is considerably more dramatic as we get into that industrialized period which suggests to us then that it is warming associated with human activity that has the most profound effect on the eco-system,” said McGlue.

