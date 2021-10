Welcome, my fellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday night, which means its time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight the women are on deck as both the NXT Women’s Title and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended. We also have Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland, footage of the InDex honeymoon (ooh la la), and more to look forward to! Here’s hoping NXT eases back on the Crash TV stuff; they’d done some solid re-establishing of the show but it’s time to settle down a bit.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO