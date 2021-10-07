CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, CA

Bluefin tuna bite moving from ‘epic’ to ‘historical’ | Fish Rap

By Allen Bushnell
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather conditions are holding, and the big bluefin bite of 2021 is still on! If anything, it is getting better, as local anglers take advantage and learn from their mistakes. This week saw constant and consistent reports of boats finding, hooking and landing multiple tuna from a widespread area. The key spots are located off of Point Sur or near the Finger Canyons, 10 miles west of Davenport. In the Sur area, these giant tuna are as close as six miles from the beach. At the Fingers, the distance offshore is more like 10-12 miles. Both locations take some travel time from port, but so far no one is complaining. There are temperature breaks out there, but the key factor seems to be getting to the canyon edges and just looking for feeding fish, jumpers and breezers.

