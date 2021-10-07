5 Seconds of Summer Signs With BMG in Advance of 2022 Release

Made Entirely With User-Created Worlds On Manticore’s Core, deadmau5 released in his first-ever collaboration of interactive fan-created music video. World-renowned electronic artist deadmau5 has released his highly anticipated new music video for the hit single “When The Summer Dies” with musician, singer, and songwriter, Lights. Collaborating with Manticore, deadmau5 asked fans to build themed dystopian worlds on Core, the premier platform for user-created interactive experiences. He then announced the selections of the top worlds to use as the backdrop for the anthemic new song during a live stream, and his editing team assembled the final video for “When The Summer Dies” which dropped today.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO