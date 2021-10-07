CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash flooding drenches Alabama, kills at least 4

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasters say as much as 13 inches of rain from a slow-moving front covered roads, trapping people in cars and homes in Alabama. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e9dace6888aa40b191f951de36f51857.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

