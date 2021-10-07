The bucket list I never knew I had until I gave up my fear!
Remember that movie ‘The Bucket List?’ The term has since been coined and is frequently referred to for dreams and goals we want to manifest while we can. Keeping it real. I never really thought much about a bucket list. For those of us with difficult to manage chronic conditions or trauma, we are often just focused on getting through the day. The result can be a sense of waiting for the next shoe to drop or not believing we can achieve the things we want because of our health whether it’s a physical or emotional condition.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0