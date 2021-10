While the pandemic certainly has left chaos in its wake, it has given the wedding industry a chance to rebuild and rethink what a wedding looks like for our generation. We can keep the traditions that still resonate with us and ditch the ones that don't. Micro-weddings saw a big surge because of COVID, but we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. This inspiration at The Hotel June is the perfect interpretation of the new normal. It shows a couple who has already signed the papers but has yet to truly celebrate with their loved ones. It's less formal than a church service or a ballroom wedding, but no less extravagant. From the custom place settings to the gourmet cotton candy stand, one thing is for sure, this wedding was a good time!

