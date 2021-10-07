CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley Meyer leaving Twitter following Urban controversy

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley has long been active on social media with supporting her husband and his teams, but she may be done with all that. Shelley announced on Thursday that she will no longer be using Twitter due to the “hate, vitrol, slander, (and) trash” that she has been experiencing. She thanked her friends and followers for their support and also appeared to make reference to all the drama surrounding her husband.

