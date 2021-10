North Texas homebuilders sold a near record number of houses in the just-completed quarter. Almost 12,000 homes were purchased in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the three months ending with September — 3.5% more than in third-quarter 2020 and the largest quarterly sales total in more than a decade, according to the latest measure from Dallas-based housing analyst Residential Strategies.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO