How Positive Emotions Increase Our Resilience

By Georges Chahwan
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Positive emotions are characterized by feelings of enjoyment, satisfaction, happiness, strength, and inspiration, says Georges Chahwan. People who have a large number of positive psychological resources have the ability to cope with their problems more successfully than people who lack these resources (Seligman et al., 2005). The resource can be anything that helps us maintain high spirits in the face of adversity; it could be something as simple as good health or having one\’s friends around during trying times.

