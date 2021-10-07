Creating a More Human Workplace

Never undervalue workplace safety. A proactive approach to safety has many benefits and many risks and liabilities if you don’t. Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way companies and employees determine what a healthy work environment looks like. Remote working is very much here to stay for many companies who have the means to do so and who recognize that the environment plays a crucial role in employee productivity. But in addition to reevaluating the structure of the workplace, the idea of health and safety has never been more at the forefront of companies’ (and employees’) minds than it is now. Not only are many of us hyper-aware of common surfaces, shared spaces, and germs, but we’re also constantly thinking about what makes a workplace healthy. That concept can mean a number of things to different people, but sanitation is definitely one of the top factors that constitute a healthy and safe work environment—and air quality is no exception.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO