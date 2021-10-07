Creating a More Human Workplace
If you were to do a search on what it means to have a more human workplace, you’d discover it’s defined in different ways—depending on who’s doing the defining. Recently, I read a few articles on this topic, all published online by well-known companies. What I found was disturbing, because most seemed to focus on how a human workplace benefits the company by creating resilient employees, higher productivity, and higher value for the business. It’s true that a more human workplace is beneficial for a company, but those benefits are a byproduct of a better work environment, not the reasons for creating one.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0