CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Embracing Others: Acts of Kindness

By Georges Chahwan
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Acts of kindness are important because they can increase the happiness and well-being of those who receive them, as well as increase the happiness and well-being of those who give them. In a world that is often tough, both emotionally and economically, an act of kindness from others can go a long way toward increasing our own feelings of being cared for, says Georges Chahwan. Further, even when we know other people are attempting to be kind, it still holds some surprise or novelty; this combined with social norms may encourage us to pay it forward by also engaging in acts of kindness towards others.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Acting to benefit others promotes community well-being

Acting to benefit others promotes community well-being. Some people imagine freedom to be a privilege that allows them to behave just as they please, seeing this as their moral right. Morality, however, generally provides guidelines for navigating beyond self-interested behaviors, especially when those behaviors prove harmful to everyone involved. In...
LAKELAND, FL
allotsego.com

Thank you to stranger who committed act of kindness

Every once in a while something happens which restores faith in common decency. Last Thursday, I left my wallet on the farm stand at the corner of Allen Lake Road and Route 80. When I discovered this and went back, over an hour later, it wasn’t there (of course). I...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Columbus Dispatch

Keeping the faith: Acts of loving kindness always matter, on and off social media

This past week marked the end of the fall festival season on the Jewish calendar. In the span of 23 days, Jews around the globe celebrated Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), Sukkot (the Festival of Booths), Shemini Atzeret (an additional festival day that includes a special prayer for rain in its season) and Simchat Torah (the completion of the weekly cycle of readings from the Five Books of Moses — Genesis through Deuteronomy — and the beginning of a new cycle).
COLUMBUS, OH
Journal

Citizens delivers ‘random acts of kindness’

NEW ULM — Citizens Bank Minnesota employees spent September carrying out several Random Acts of Kindness (RAKs) in the communities they serve. Citizens donated $750 for 15 teams to spread kindness in a creative way. Many employees also contributed towards their RAKs. The teams donated blood, delivered snacks to local...
NEW ULM, MN
Sylva Herald

Acts of Kindness: Keeping the wheels turning

Thank you to all the volunteers that help with Meals on Wheels on a regular basis. Last fiscal year with the help from volunteers over 35,000 meals were delivered to homebound seniors in Jackson County. Volunteers are always needed for new and existing meal routes. To volunteer with Meals on Wheels and make a difference, call the Department on Aging at 586-5494.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
1051thebounce.com

Random Acts of Kindness: Leader Dogs For The Blind

The BOUNCE’s Random Acts of Kindness is going out to highlight essential workers that have been working through the pandemic, providing a sense of normalcy and support for the community. Our next stop was dropping off lunch and some special gifts to the staff at Leader Dogs For The Blind!
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Random Acts of Kindness: Predicament unlocks the best in people

I’ve always known that Pittsburgh has the kindest and most helpful people. On July 18, I accidentally locked my keys in my car while filling my gas tank at the GetGo on Greentree Road. A number of people stopped and asked if they could help. But unfortunately, they could not,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
guideposts.org

Can Being Kind to Others Help You Heal?

Who said kindness is the answer to almost any question? Actually, a lot of people. The poet Khalil Gibran said, “kindness is like the snow, it beautifies everything it covers.” The writer Isaac Bashevis Singer said, “Kindness, I’ve discovered, is everything in life.” And the singer Lady Gaga is quoted as saying, “I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.”
HEALTH
Thrive Global

4 Ways To Be Kinder To Yourself

Do you want to be kinder to yourself no matter what life throws at you or what decisions you make?. For many, it’s easy to practice kindness towards others. But when it comes to ourselves, we don’t make room for patience, understanding, or forgiveness. But only through these actions are you able to improve your wellbeing and your life overall.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Sign That You Are An Introvert

Choosing solitude can be a sign of self-acceptance and personal growth. Both extraverts and introverts need solitude to recharge — although introverts prefer to have more alone time, psychologists find. Wanting to be alone is not necessarily a red flag for depression or isolation, the research concludes. In fact, choosing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Tackling Isolation and Loneliness

Allen Talbot the CEO of Hub – Is tackling driver isolation and loneliness head-on. Let’s dig deeper into the issue at hand. They keep our nation moving, but few of us truly understand the challenges drivers face on a day-to-day basis. It’s vital that we learn to understand them. Many...
HEALTH
Ladders

10 unmistakable habits of utterly authentic people

Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not.
OPRAH WINFREY
WKYT 27

Lexington activist starts random acts of kindness social media trend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington activist is trying to reverse a social media trend in an attempt to get people to be a little nicer to one another. Devine Carama is well-known for being an advocate for Lexington youth, and now he’s starting a new hashtag on Tik Tok called “random acts of kindness.”
LEXINGTON, KY
uticaphoenix.net

How to recognize signs of depression in kids

As rates of depression and anxiety rise among kids, it’s important for parents and adults to learn how to recognize symptoms of the conditions in younger persons. “As a parent, you wish you could change things for your child and wave your magic wand, but you can’t with something like this,” said Samantha Herron, who made a decision to put her 10-year-old son in counseling.
KIDS
carrollspaper.com

On Max Sanford’s ‘heavenly sweet 16,’ acts of kindness abound

When faced with how to remember Max Sanford on what would have been his 16th birthday, the method was clear to the late IKM-Manning student’s community:. And those acts spread like wildfire on Tuesday, which family and friends were calling Max’s “heavenly sweet 16.”. Max died on December 18 after...
MANNING, IA
heraldcourier.com

PLAYL: One good turn deserves another recalling an act of kindness

Ben Talley’s column in the Sunday edition of this paper a couple weeks ago reminded me of something that happened around 25 years ago. The story I’m referring to was when “Mr T” was hiking on Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina and came down from the mountain in the wrong place — well, maybe it was the right place after all, but it wasn’t where he meant to be.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy