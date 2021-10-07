Embracing Others: Acts of Kindness

Acts of kindness are important because they can increase the happiness and well-being of those who receive them, as well as increase the happiness and well-being of those who give them. In a world that is often tough, both emotionally and economically, an act of kindness from others can go a long way toward increasing our own feelings of being cared for, says Georges Chahwan. Further, even when we know other people are attempting to be kind, it still holds some surprise or novelty; this combined with social norms may encourage us to pay it forward by also engaging in acts of kindness towards others.