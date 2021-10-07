CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why NOW Is The Perfect Time To Become An Entrepreneur

By Miki Agrawal
Cover picture for the articleWhile it may seem like the world is in a state of perpetual flux these days (hello, pandemic), now is actually a perfect time to spread those entrepreneurial wings. No matter the global climate or current events, it will be hard. There will be challenges, some of which will be pure growing pains, while others may be hyper time-specific. However, entrepreneurship is also a journey unlike any other. There’s no time like the present to turn ideas into action. For anyone who has dreamed of creating a brand new product, disrupting antiquated industries, or crafting a meaningful professional existence, today’s obstacles can actually provide the framework for uninterrupted drive, prowess, and persistence.

