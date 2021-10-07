CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

The Basis of Any Successful Relationship

By Georges Chahwan
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Clear expectations and boundaries must be set in the beginning. Without this, there is no way to know what you can expect of each other or where each person’s comfort level is. This also creates an open dialogue for both parties to voice their thoughts and feelings on topics involving everyday life, finances, etc., says Georges Chahwan; ultimately creating a comfortable exchange of ideas that sets the stage for trust and understanding. Having this direct line of communication allows partners to communicate concerns about things they may notice in one another that aren’t conducive to an ideal relationship dynamic early on before they become more apparent problems that are harder for either person to ignore or workaround.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

A Sign That You Are An Introvert

Choosing solitude can be a sign of self-acceptance and personal growth. Both extraverts and introverts need solitude to recharge — although introverts prefer to have more alone time, psychologists find. Wanting to be alone is not necessarily a red flag for depression or isolation, the research concludes. In fact, choosing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

10 unmistakable habits of utterly authentic people

Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not.
OPRAH WINFREY
Thrive Global

Body Purpose

“Mom, do you think you might have an eating disorder?” one of my children, who shall go unnamed, asked with more than a little hesitation. My immediate reaction was, “Wait, what???” followed by confusion, anger and defensiveness. I have a complicated relationship with diagnoses. I welcome information but not the sense of being defined and limited that can accompany a diagnosis. Although I understand the necessity of giving and receiving it in service of progress and improvement, I have also seen the damage it can cause when we accept it as the final word and make it our resting place.
FITNESS
Thrive Global

Seeing Our Magnificence Through Blindness – Two of Three

Hi everyone and welcome back to part two in the series Seeing Our Magnificence Through Blindness in which I will be sharing more challenges, the valuable life lessons that came out of them and the many blessings that followed. Read on if you do not see your magnificence and are...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrive Global

The 5 Keys to Moderating Virtually

Moderating an online presentation, meeting, or event can be tricky (as many of us have learned the hard way). If you’re not adequately prepared, it can be a highly stressful and/or frustrating experience. “Overwhelming” is the term many have used to describe their experiences. The Challenge. It sounds simple enough...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

A Burnout Crisis for Working Women

Arianna Huffington said it best: Energy is a finite resource and how we spend our limited energy is a profound choice about how we spend our limited time on this earth. Energy is a finite resource and how we spend our limited energy is a profound choice about how we spend our limited time on this earth.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

7 Tips to Deal with Negativity While Starting own Business

There is no greater success in life than negativity. Work inevitably brings difficult experiences, whether it is spending time with negative people or in a bad situation. Negativity can limit your ability to be a great thing in your career and prevent you from living a purposeful, optimistic, and fulfilling work life.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

It’s Okay for Progress to Feel Uncomfortable

I can feel the joy squeezed out of me by the pressure of my judgments when they are present. The truth is I still haven’t broken free from my self-judgments related to performance and as a result experience stress related to how I choose to work. My stress levels are nowhere near what they used to be, but they are higher than I would like and the area that now gives me the feedback is the quality of my sleep.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Thrive Global

3 Tips for Managing a Multigenerational Team

Today, many workplaces have four, or even five, generational cohorts working together in and across teams, making for a complex organizational environment. Fortunately, along with the challenges come huge opportunities for leaders to leverage a diverse set of experiences, skills, and perspectives. First off, let’s define “generation.” A generation is...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Utilizing Your Most Precious Resource (For a Better Future)

Over the years, when speaking to groups, I’ve shared many times, my belief the #1 skill for the 21st century is the ability to focus. Today, more than ever before, we are living in an attention economy. Every business, every social media outlet, is craving and demanding our attention. Your attention is truly your most precious resource.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How To Use Affirmations Effectively To Improve Your Life

Do you want to learn how to use daily affirmations to live a happier, healthier, more beautiful life?. By nature, human beings have desires, wants, and needs. To create the ideal life that you dream of, you can use affirmations to accomplish your goals, increase your motivation, build confidence, and much more.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

4 Ways To Be Kinder To Yourself

Do you want to be kinder to yourself no matter what life throws at you or what decisions you make?. For many, it’s easy to practice kindness towards others. But when it comes to ourselves, we don’t make room for patience, understanding, or forgiveness. But only through these actions are you able to improve your wellbeing and your life overall.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Loyalty Is Dead. Build An Employment Culture Around Empathy Instead

According to a recent survey by the job site Joblist, nearly three-quarters of American workers are actively thinking about quitting their jobs. Of the respondents who reported quitting their last job, 19 percent cited that they were unhappy with how their employers treated them during the pandemic. And 17 percent quit to find better pay and benefits, while 20 percent chose to seek a new career altogether.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Communication… Simplified

When it comes to communication, we tend to spend way too much time deciphering what to say and how to say it. No doubt what we say and the way we say it are essential to the success or failure of healthy communication, however there are four (4) essential elements that need to be present which set the stage for what we say and how we say it. They elements include being:
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
Thrive Global

Why Don’t I Have Enough Time?

You are probably one of the poorest people in the world when it comes to time. There is an eighty percent chance that you have too many things to do and not enough time to do them. In a ten-year-old study, about 50 percent of working Americans reported they were...
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Having endless faith is an ultimate asset to be triumphant – Vishal Soni

Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, we lose faith, not only in ourselves but also in any potential outcome in our lives. Failure will do that to you. When we experience life’s monumental failures, it’s easy to lose hope and even faith. Every day has opportunities. Every day...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

8 Simple ways to become a happy person

This is not just for the weight watchers or fitness freaks. When you do some sort of exercise, your body releases endorphins which makes you feel happy. If you do not want to do a proper regime exercise then dance is one good option. Dance like nobody’s watching. Join some classes or simply check out the umpteen tutorials on the internet.
THEATER & DANCE
Thrive Global

5 Top Tips for Beginning Your Wellness Journey

Ever thought of wellness and wondered where to start? Or have you never heard of it yet wanting to feel better within yourself? Well look no further as I have 5 top tips to get you on the starter track for your wellness journey. But what exactly is wellness I...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy