The Basis of Any Successful Relationship

Clear expectations and boundaries must be set in the beginning. Without this, there is no way to know what you can expect of each other or where each person’s comfort level is. This also creates an open dialogue for both parties to voice their thoughts and feelings on topics involving everyday life, finances, etc., says Georges Chahwan; ultimately creating a comfortable exchange of ideas that sets the stage for trust and understanding. Having this direct line of communication allows partners to communicate concerns about things they may notice in one another that aren’t conducive to an ideal relationship dynamic early on before they become more apparent problems that are harder for either person to ignore or workaround.