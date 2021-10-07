Why Stretching is Important
Stretching is an important part of staying healthy. Stretching helps you maintain flexibility, which is something that decreases as we get older. If your muscles are flexible, you will be less likely to injure yourself while performing low-intensity activities such as walking or moving furniture, says Georges Chahwan. Flexible muscles also allow human body parts to move more easily and with a greater range of motion than inflexible ones, so you can expect to be able to do things like tying your shoes without worrying about injuring yourself if you spend some time stretching each day!thriveglobal.com
