Why Stretching is Important

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Staying hydrated, while important for humans at all levels of activity, is especially important for athletes during vigorous exercise. The key to any hydration process is fast absorption of water and electrolytes at the intestinal cells. Electrolytes are key for maintaining fluid balance, which is what exercise “hydration” is all about. The most important ones to consider are sodium and potassium for fluid balance. You’ll often see magnesium with calcium added too, and this is for muscle function (including the intestines). Before we dive into the different types of fluid you can drink to stay well hydrated (for training and life), let’s first look at why you need them:

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO