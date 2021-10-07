Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. on Helping Your Children with Virtual Classes
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a new style of classroom learning: Virtual classes. During the pandemic, virtual courses have brought a slew of arguments, tears, and laughs to children and their parents. For parents attempting to help their children online, there are many challenges to cross, such as learning new technology, combating social stigma, and putting up with children’s attitudes. Here are a few suggestions for parents to help virtual classes go more smoothly this year.thriveglobal.com
