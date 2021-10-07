Transform Podcast #61: Glenn Barclay of QSL Management
Staffing is currently among the senior living industry’s biggest challenges — but Glenn Barclay, CEO of QSL Management and principal of its parent company, QSL, has a plan. Barclay and his team are rolling out a new position called “retention specialist” aimed at keeping more workers past the 90-day mark. The position significantly reduced turnover in the community where it was piloted, and QSL is in the midst of rolling it out to all of the company’s 10 communities. In this episode of Transform, learn:seniorhousingnews.com
