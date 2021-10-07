CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University who sued to be allowed to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The court declined to stop a decision by a federal judge who said the WMU vaccine requirement likely violates the athletes’ constitutional right to follow their Christian religion.

The athletes, who now number at least 16 and are mostly women, sought a vaccine exemption on religious grounds but were ignored or denied, the appeals court said.

“We do not doubt (WMU’s) good faith, nor do we fail to appreciate the burdens COVID-19 has placed on this nation’s universities. ... But having announced a system under which student-athletes can seek individualized exemptions, the university must explain why it chose not to grant any to plaintiffs. And it did not fairly do so here,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion.

The court said the athletes are likely to prevail on their constitutional argument if WMU pursues a full-fledged appeal.

WMU argued that its vaccination policy is neutral toward religion. The school said athletes who seek a religious exemption are barred from competing but still are members of a team and can keep their scholarship.

“Yet playing on the team — and not just receiving a scholarship — is their goal, a point the university itself recognized,” the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

In their lawsuit, the athletes, who play soccer, basketball and four other sports, say they are “devoted Christian people” who believe that the Bible and their faith preclude them from getting a COVID-19 shot.

WMU athletes who aren’t vaccinated still can be required to wear a mask at practice or be regularly tested, under a September order from U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.

Outside the athletic department, COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged but not required for WMU students and staff. They, too, must be regularly tested if they decline to get a shot.

Comments / 0

Related
iosconews.com

6th Circuit backs WMU atheletes seeking vaccine exemption

(The Center Square) – The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld Federal District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney’s preliminary injunction, which allows 16 Western Michigan University (WMU) athletes to continue playing intercollegiate sports despite refusing a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Appellate Judges Ralph B. Guy, Jr., David W. McKeague, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
travelweekly.com

Florida appeal continues fight over cruise vaccination rule

After a long pause, Florida this week asked a federal court to vacate the preliminary injunction granted to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) in August permitting it to require that passengers provide proof of vaccination in order to cruise. The state said in August that it would appeal the preliminary...
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD

WMU appeals federal judge’s decision on vaccine mandate

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Almost three weeks after a federal judge extended a temporary restraining order against Western Michigan University over its COVID vaccine requirement, WMU administrators are appealing that decision. In a filing on Monday, legal counsel representing WMU administrators responded to U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney’s decision...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Play Sports#Basketball#Wmu#Ap#Christian
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

An American State Has a New Definition for a COVID Outbreak in School

COVID outbreaks will continue to happen in schools, whether we like it or not. It has happened before and judging by the new Delta variant of the coronavirus that spreads like wildfire, there’s no telling what school will be the next target. COVID can also spread among the little ones,...
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
WNDU

IU students file opening appeal over vaccine mandate

(WNDU) - The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed their opening appeal with the 7th Cicuit Court. The students argued the district court was wrong to deny their motion for preliminary injunction. On August 27th, IU moved to dismiss the appeal, because they...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
westernherald.com

Vaccine mandate lawsuit sparks rift on WMU women's soccer roster

A rift between vaccinated and unvaccinated players on Western Michigan University’s women’s soccer team emerged in light of a lawsuit against the university following the denial of religious vaccine mandate exemptions. WMU sophomore goalkeeper Rose Dumford offered her thoughts: “Some people on the team were upset that they had already...
SOCCER
westernherald.com

WMU COVID-19 campus vaccination rate increases to 72.33%

Updated Western Michigan University COVID-19 vaccine records show 72.33% of campus is fully vaccinated with 70.05% students and 84.89% faculty and staff, per an email from WMU President Edward Montgomery. This is a 6.05% increase of fully vaccinated on campus and off-campus students since the last campus update. The campus...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Mining Journal

Moving up the ranks

LANSING — If you’ve lived in the Upper Peninsula for even the shortest amount of time, you quickly come to realize the sense of community pride it carries as a region. The U.P. is often one of the most forgotten places in the United States. It’s been mistakenly omitted from maps, called “just a bunch of forests” by a New York-based ticket sales company, and the only thing really connecting it to the rest of the state is the man-made engineering masterpiece known as the Mackinac Bridge.
LANSING, MI
TravelPulse

Florida Files Appeal Against Norwegian Cruise Line Over Vaccine Passport

The State of Florida has filed an appeal in its case against Norwegian Cruise Line regarding vaccine passports. According to Orlando Weekly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration filed paperwork with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday saying the preliminary injunction that supported the cruise line should be vacated.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill operator misses court deadline for disclosing animals’ location

Newly disclosed federal court records indicate Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich, now facing state and federal sanctions, has yet to comply with a court order requiring him to disclose the location of all animals in his control. The records also indicate that federal officials have rebuffed Gingerich’s proposal to settle the matter outside of […] The post Puppy mill operator misses court deadline for disclosing animals’ location appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy