Newton County firefighters visit Pre-K class during Fire Prevention Week
COVINGTON — Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) pre-kindergarten students are studying fire safety and community workers this month and they recently got a surprise visit from some of the very heroes they are learning more about. Just in time for Fire Prevention Week, members of the Newton County Fire Service stopped by to talk to the students and even give them the opportunity to sit in a big, red fire truck.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
