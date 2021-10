The Millington Trojans Golf teams led by Head Coach Bruce Marshall won the boys ‘ and girls’ district titles last week and advanced to Regionals. Winning the first team District Championship in school history was high on the Trojans To- Do list. That was achieved with a season best team score of 313 last Wednesday at the District 16-A Championships held at Fox Meadows. The boys were focused on their goal and achieved it by placing all six golfers in the top 10 scores. Matthew Westmoreland led the way and was the medalist with a career best 3-under par 68. Andrew Westmoreland was in second place with a 72 and Matthew Johnson was third with an 82. Connor Hall 91, Cody McKell 92 and Alex Jennings 88 all recorded personal bests. The Trojans traveled to the Tennessee River Golf Course on Monday to play in the Regionals. The top team from the Regionals will advance to the State Tournament in Sevierville Oct. 5-7.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO