Public not fooled: Biden performance poor, ratings tank

Has any president ever assembled a more incompetent and less impressive Cabinet and group of senior advisors than President Joe Biden?. This past week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed the idea of taxing “unrealized capital gains” – a terrible idea that is unworkable, economically destructive, and immoral. A capital gain is an increase in the price of an asset, whether it be a home, farm, business, corporate stock, art object, etc. The IRS taxes these price increases as income (even when the price increase is solely due to inflation) when the asset is sold, and the alleged gain realized. It is a terrible tax. So, the proposal by members of the Biden Administration and certain members of Congress is to take a very bad tax and make it worse.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO