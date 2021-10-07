CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Public not fooled: Biden performance poor, ratings tank

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — A new poll shows President Biden’s approval rating is at a new low. Quinnipiac University puts the number at 38-percent, down from 42-percent three weeks ago. The headline on the Quinnipiac poll says: Americans Give President Biden Lowest Marks Across The Board, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds; Majority Say The Biden Administration Is Not Competent. read it here: https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3824.

Biden Approval Back Up to 50 Percent After Recent Numbers Showing Him Well Underwater: NEW POLL

President Joe Biden has righted the ship with his job approval numbers — according to a new survey. CBS and YouGov put out a poll, on Sunday, which reveals that Biden’s job approval stands at 50 percent. This stands in stark contrast with other prominent, recent data. A Sept. 22 Gallup poll put Biden at 43 percent approval, while a Quinnipiac survey from earlier this week found only 38 percent approve of the president’s job performance.
Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.
The Free Press - TFP

POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks Again

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined to 50%, its lowest level since he took office, the latest Associated Press-NORC poll showed. While 50% of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, 49% disapproved, according to the AP poll released Friday. The survey — conducted between Sept. 23-27 — showed the president’s approval rating declining to 85% among Democrats, 38% among Independents and 11% among Republicans, each category’s lowest level of Biden’s presidency.
CNN: Independents Have Turned On Biden

Harry Enten, Senior Data Reporter for CNN, analyzes a slew of polling data that shows Biden is shedding supporters bigtime. For Independents, it’s a stark and clear case of buyers’ remorse. First CNN takes the obligatory shot at Trump, but then comes the terrible data for Biden (emphasis is mine).
Record-Journal

LETTERS: Political endorsements, and Biden’s performance

The latest mayor-led shut down via the Planning and Zoning Committee for legal cannabis has highlighted a total disregard to what the majority of town might support, is egregiously undemocratic and discriminatory, and needlessly instrumentalizes a technicality as an excuse to obstruct perfectly legal businesses that are frankly less harmful than package stores or a gun shops for that matter. This misguided alarmist and fearmongering mindset is totally out of touch with reality and embarrassing, not to mention just straight up anti-business and anti-jobs, worth mentioning because it shows how much this Republican mayor is just another hypocrite.
Washington Times

Ship of fools: Biden’s incompetent economic team

Has any president ever assembled a more incompetent and less impressive Cabinet and group of senior advisors than President Joe Biden?. This past week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed the idea of taxing “unrealized capital gains” – a terrible idea that is unworkable, economically destructive, and immoral. A capital gain is an increase in the price of an asset, whether it be a home, farm, business, corporate stock, art object, etc. The IRS taxes these price increases as income (even when the price increase is solely due to inflation) when the asset is sold, and the alleged gain realized. It is a terrible tax. So, the proposal by members of the Biden Administration and certain members of Congress is to take a very bad tax and make it worse.
The Independent

Biden approval rating sinks to lowest level yet

Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level so far, a new poll has found, with voters punishing the US president for a series of apparent failures at home and abroad. After taking office with a 56 per cent approval rating, according to pollsters Morning Consultant/Politico, Mr Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 45 per cent in the latest poll, which was published on Wednesday. It also found that his disapproval rating was at 52 per cent, which was also the highest so far for the US president – and 16 per cent more than it was...
Orlando Sentinel

Washington battle over Biden’s spending plans split Central Florida Democrats

Central Florida’s three Democratic Congress members have been staunch allies since arriving in Washington in 2017. But when it comes to President Biden and the party’s biggest priorities, the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, they find themselves on quite different tracks. U.S. Reps. Val Demings and Darren Soto have both expressed full ...
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Biden’s poll numbers tank as he lurches left

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have disintegrated thanks to his decision to jettison the “moderate” mantle and align himself with the far left. A week is an eternity in politics, yet alone a year, but his plummeting approval ratings have Democrats fretting about their election prospects in the upcoming midterms and beyond.
deseret.com

Why Biden’s approval rating isn’t recovering

President Joe Biden’s honeymoon period came to an end this summer, due, in part, to the rise of the delta variant and a chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. But even as new reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall and attention on Afghanistan fades, his approval rating hasn’t bounced back. Though...
The Independent

'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change. Democrats are laboring to chisel the $3.5 trillion package to about $2 trillion, a still massive proposal that would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. And with no votes to spare, they must somehow satisfy the party's competing moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal. It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are...
KCBY

Biden's approval ratings continue to slide

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. Biden is set to hold his first bilateral talks as president with an African leader on Thursday, hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighboring Ethiopia, according to the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
