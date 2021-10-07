Carolyn Dashef: Hopes a local gallery will sponsor Biennial show
My response to the abrupt and misguided cancellation of Northampton’s Biennial arts exhibit at Forbes is this: Perhaps one or more of our local Northampton Art galleries will step up and invite the 60 artists — who were selected fairly, and who were excited about exhibiting and sharing their personal artistic visions — to exhibit in private Northampton galleries where the general public can enjoy the pleasures of a finely juried show.www.gazettenet.com
