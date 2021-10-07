WATCH: Police officer narrowly pulls co-worker from path of oncoming vehicle
GATE CITY, Va. - Startling video captured the moment a police officer pulled a colleague from the path of an oncoming out-of-control vehicle. The Gate City Police Department said two of its officers were responding to a wreck over the weekend on Highway 23 in Gate City. The two, identified as officers Matthew Stewart and Jessica McGraw, were standing next to a police unit discussing an issue involving one of the drivers' licenses.www.wbrz.com
