Jaylon Smith is now a former Dallas Cowboy, and you probably have feelings about that. This is because everyone – you, me, whoever has a passing interest in the Cowboys — has feelings about Jaylon Smith, the team’s most polarizing star. In fact, you probably have feelings about me using the word “star,” too, because Smith only played like one for a single NFL season, in 2018. That was when the former Notre Dame All-American lived up to every lofty expectation of the gambit Jerry Jones played in the 2016 draft by selecting him early in the second round despite a catastrophic foot injury that some worried would be career-ending.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO