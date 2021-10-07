Jeremy Hefner could be only coach to survive major Mets shakeup

The Mets have cleared the coaching decks for their next head of baseball operations, although they viewed one instructor as too valuable to jettison altogether. As first reported by SNY, the Mets will retain pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, albeit not necessarily in that role, as the club holds a team option on his contract. Hefner, 35, is highly regarded by the current Mets brass. Team president Sandy Alderson ran the Padres when they selected Hefner in the fifth round of the 2007 amateur draft and then selected Hefner off waivers for the Mets in 2011. So, Hefner figures to hold a strong shot at coaching the 2022 pitchers under a new manager. The Mets dismissed Luis Rojas earlier this week.