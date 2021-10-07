CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Doesn't practice Thursday

Samuel (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Samuel was spotted stretching prior to the session, but once individual drills kicked off he moved to a side field to get in some work, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. With back-to-back absences following his only appearance of the season to date, Samuel appears to have aggravated the groin injury that has plagued him since the offseason program back in June. It's unclear if a DNP is on his docket this Sunday versus the Saints, but his position group also is banged up, with Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) also joining Samuel as non-participants Thursday.

