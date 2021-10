The U.S. Air Force boasts a secret X-37B space plane that has now been orbiting the Earth for more than 500 days. The plane, known as an Orbital Test Vehicle 6 (OTV-6), launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida in May of 2020. It is an unmanned robot plane. And it is conducting classified experiments for the military, the Daily Mail reports.

