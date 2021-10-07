Moderna Drops 9% on Concerns over Use of COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Men – Report
Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) declined 9% to close at $302.42 on Wednesday after Swedish and Danish health officials announced that they would stop the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for all young adults and children. The stock fell further in the pre-market session on Thursday as Finland also looks likely to pause the use of the vaccine for men born after 1991, following reports that highlighted a rare cardiovascular side effect, Reuters reported.www.smarteranalyst.com
