Moderna Drops 9% on Concerns over Use of COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Men – Report

South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa's life-threatening lack of Covid vaccines. Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is leading a pilot project, backed by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX initiative, which seeks to tweak Moderna's revolutionary drug. The goal is an mRNA vaccine that suits poorer countries in hot climates. It would be a tough, resilient vaccine that would not need to be stored all the time at ultra-cold temperatures -- a hefty requirement in places where power cuts are a problem.

HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO