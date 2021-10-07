CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Moderna Drops 9% on Concerns over Use of COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Men – Report

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) declined 9% to close at $302.42 on Wednesday after Swedish and Danish health officials announced that they would stop the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for all young adults and children. The stock fell further in the pre-market session on Thursday as Finland also looks likely to pause the use of the vaccine for men born after 1991, following reports that highlighted a rare cardiovascular side effect, Reuters reported.

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 2

H0n3st Abraham
4d ago

It's not a rare side effect if it's having to be paused. There has to be a high number of incidents if they are going as far as to pause the use of it.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
AFP

Africa sets sights on innovative mRNA jab to help meet vaccine gap

South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa's life-threatening lack of Covid vaccines. Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is leading a pilot project, backed by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX initiative, which seeks to tweak Moderna's revolutionary drug. The goal is an mRNA vaccine that suits poorer countries in hot climates. It would be a tough, resilient vaccine that would not need to be stored all the time at ultra-cold temperatures -- a hefty requirement in places where power cuts are a problem.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biotechnology Company#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Swedish#Danish#Reuters#Finnish#Nordic#Moderna Spikevax#Tipranks#Ema#Brookline Capital Markets
fox35orlando.com

NIH: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generates long-lasting immune memory cells

LOS ANGELES - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine represented strong immune memories of the novel coronavirus six months after receiving a second dose, according to a recent report from the National Institutes of Health. When NIH researchers discuss immune memories, they are referring to immune cells called T cells that retain...
SCIENCE
CNBC

Vaccinated or fired: more companies are making the Covid-19 shot a condition of employment

Although still making up a small percentage of total openings, there's been an uptick over the past several months in the number of job postings with vaccination requirements. Mandating vaccines — and firing workers for not complying — in the midst of a labor shortage is likely not where companies thought they'd be at this stage of the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
smarteranalyst.com

Vaxart’s Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Reflects Optimism; Shares Rise

Shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) rose 8.74%, at the time of writing, in early trade on Friday. The stock price moved after a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv revealed that the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s investigational oral tablet vaccine succeeded in reducing the airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Countries respond to heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots

(Reuters) - Some countries have halted altogether or are giving only one dose of COVID shots based on so-called mRNA technology to teens following reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. Europe’s drug regulator said in July it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart condition...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: Health officials say only use Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in men under 30

Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) instructed municipalities to provide only Biontech-Pfizer’s Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine to men and boys under the age of 30 for the time being. According to a Nordic follow-up study, myocardial infarction is relatively more common with Moderna Spikevax than with Biontech-Pfizer Comirnacy, and...
WORLD
wsau.com

Denmark says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine still available for under-18s

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will still be offering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to people under the age of 18, the Danish Health Agency said on Friday, clarifying a statement from Wednesday saying it would pause giving the vaccine to young Danes. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)
WORLD
International Business Times

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Profits Boost Executives To Richest Americans List

Three people at the head of Moderna, the pharmaceutical company behind one of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in the United States, have been listed on Forbes’ list of 400 wealthiest people in the country. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and current chairman of the biotech company, landed in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Moderna Seeks to Shore Up Patent Protection on COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna is projected to earn nearly $20 billion in 2021 revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a significant jump from the $60.2 million it reported in 2019. With that earning power on the line, the company is fighting to preserve any patent protection it has. This week, Moderna will seek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy