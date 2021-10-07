DC postpones Batman/Catwoman Special by Tom King and John Paul Leon indefinitely
DC has indefinitely postponed the one-shot Batman/Catwoman Special #1, telling retailers the book "will be re-solicited at a later date, with more details coming soon." Planned as a Christmas-themed standalone complement to the main Batman/Catwoman maxiseries by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Liam Sharp, Batman/Catwoman Special #1 was to be drawn by John Paul Leon but he sadly passed away midway through his work on the issue.www.gamesradar.com
