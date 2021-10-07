Regenerative Oat Milk Expansions
Wide Open Agriculture, the Australian regenerative food and farming business, recently announced it will expand its distribution of 'OatUP' to the South East Asia market. Wide Open Agriculture secured an exclusive distribution agreement with Singapore-based GrowHub International to distribute its oat milk products from its Dirty Clean Food brand in the region. The new strategic partnership will help the brand to gain a "strategic foothold" in the region.www.trendhunter.com
