NHL

Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

 4 days ago

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.

