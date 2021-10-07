CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Breakdown: The Warriors’ improved spacing is making Stephen Curry’s life easier

Cover picture for the articleCurry won the scoring title on otherworldly efficiency — shooting splits of 48/42/92 and 65.5% True Shooting (TS) — despite the most glaring offensive problem the Warriors had last season: the lack of floor-spacing personnel surrounding Curry. This tweet speaks volumes as to how much of the offensive burden was placed upon Curry whenever he was on the floor: Defensive studs such as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kent Bazemore provided value mainly on one end of the floor.

