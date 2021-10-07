The Golden Breakdown: The Warriors’ improved spacing is making Stephen Curry’s life easier

After launching Curry Brand last year, Stephen Curry and are now gearing up to launch another signature shoe, the “Curry Flow 9.”. Unveiled during the recent 2021 NBA Media Day leading into the season, the first look at the Under Armour Curry Flow 9 reveals what appears to be a Sesame Street Cookie Monster-themed colorway accompanied by matching socks. Serving as the follow-up to the Curry Flow 8, the upper of the low-cut court sneaker features a dynamic knit base accented by suede elements at the heel and vamp. Visible branding elements come in the form of “Curry Flow 9” markings on the extended tongue, “SC30” motifs and tags at the heel region. Finishing up the design of the shoe are one piece sculpted sole units that stretch up onto the rear heel panels.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO