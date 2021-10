Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., participated in a virtual event Thursday that supported Palestinians in Gaza while demonizing Israel, praising those involved for their activism. The event, "Gaza is Palestine," was hosted by Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd, who early in the event called for the U.S. to "end all Israeli funding" and said Congress was "spineless" for "aiding and abetting" Israel by providing aid. Tlaib made a brief appearance late in the program and thanked others for their efforts.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO