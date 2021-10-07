CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Ramona Calendar of Events

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Weigh-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m., meeting from 9 to 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, 1234 Barger Place. Walk-ins welcome. 760-789-3215. Ramona Woman’s Club, 1 p.m., 524 Main St. Elaine Lyttleton, founder and president of the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, will discuss the mural project and share details about the Ninth annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival set for Nov. 5-7. The progressive three-day event will be at nine Ramona wineries and will feature wine tasting, gourmet bites prepared by local caterers, a silent auction and art and vendor displays at each of the participating wineries. 760-315-2910.

