Tony Hightower Brings Real Jazz to The Young Generation on ‘Legacy’ Sophomore Project Richly Inspired by His Jazz Singer Mother
ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Singer/Songwriter Tony Hightower is taking up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into Jazz – Real Jazz. With years of experience as a singer, drummer, and actor (easily recognizable from his work in Tyler Perry movies/TV/stage productions), Atlanta-native Hightower is still just getting started.massachusettsnewswire.com
