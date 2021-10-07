NOAA Grant Supports New York’s Climate Resilience

An environmental literacy grant from NOAA enables HWS and regional partners to engage young people in rural areas on climate change solutions. In the Finger Lakes region and throughout New York State, rural youth will have the opportunity to strengthen their communities’ readiness for climate-related challenges thanks to a $449,278 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). One of only eight such projects funded across the nation, this Environmental Literacy Program grant was awarded to three partner organizations — the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges (FLI), and the Alliance for Climate Education — in support of their project, “Empowering Rural Youth for Community Climate Resilience in New York State.”