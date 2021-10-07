This is National Fire Prevention Week

MADERA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Immediate evacuation orders have been issued in Madera County for the area east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17, according to authorities. The order was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 3 p.m. due to a fire in the area. Madera County fire )Madera County Sheriff) “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now,” the text to a Facebook post announcing the evacuation order read. “The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.” Avenue 17 between Walden and Highway 99 including the off ramps has been closed due to the fire. Anyone in need of evacuation assistance is advised to call 9-1-1. Authorities said an evacuation shelter will be determined. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO