CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

This is National Fire Prevention Week

959theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is National Fire Prevention Week. Illinois Fire Marshal spokesperson JC Fultz says a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds on a smoke detector is a sure sign of low battery that needs changing. He added that a continuous set of three loud beeps means there is smoke or fire and you should get out immediately and call 911. Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire Responds to New Wildfire In Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 30 acres, according to authorities. The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire. New Incident: #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 20 acres. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/xMgvfEiC4H — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 According to the Cal Fire incident page, the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. As of 4:38 p.m., the fire was 30 acres and 5% contained. #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 30 acres and 5% contained. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/zOz779RWlG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said. Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

Early morning fire decimates beloved Antioch bar

Antioch’s ABC Rendezvous Bar burned to a crisp early Thursday morning after a fire razed the local favorite. The bar was a popular neighborhood spot on Walter Way in Antioch, according to reporting by KPIX. Contra Costa Fire received a call about the fire at approximately 4:48 a.m and dispatched...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuations Ordered in Area of Wildfire Burning in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Immediate evacuation orders have been issued in Madera County for the area east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17, according to authorities. The order was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 3 p.m. due to a fire in the area. Madera County fire )Madera County Sheriff) “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now,” the text to a Facebook post announcing the evacuation order read. “The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.” Avenue 17 between Walden and Highway 99 including the off ramps has been closed due to the fire. Anyone in need of evacuation assistance is advised to call 9-1-1. Authorities said an evacuation shelter will be determined. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.  
MADERA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Video: Firefighters Battle House Fire on Nicholas Court in Brentwood

At 8:10 am Tuesday, October 12, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire on Nicholas Ct in the City of Brentwood. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home which spread to neighboring trees as well as inside the home and eventually into the attic. For safety reasons due to wind, smoke and flames, multiple homes in the court were evacuated with the assistance of Brentwood Police.
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood House Fire Spreads To Other Homes In Area; Neighbors Evacuated

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A house fire in Brentwood, fueled by strong winds, reportedly spread to other homes in the neighborhood, forcing evacuations Tuesday morning. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area. Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021 According to a reporter on scene, residents evacuated the neighborhood by 9 a.m. By then the fire had spread to four houses. Police were assisting with the neighborhood evacuation over concerns that strong winds could continue to spread the 2-alarm fire. House fire in Brentwood. (Art Ray) This story will be updated.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Explosion In Harford County Starts Fire And Leaves One Person Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The fire department is on the scene of a fire that took place on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and Sequoia. Officials believe the fire was started due to an explosion. A single-family residence and two adjacent houses were impacted by the flames, and one person is reported to be hurt. That person was taken to a regional trauma/burn center. The situation is still evolving at this time.
EDGEWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Detector#Illinois Fire Marshal
Sonoma Index Tribune

What are the top causes of fires in Sonoma Valley?

It’s not only arson, homeless encampments or even lightning strikes that worry firefighters: it’s the unintentional ignition of a grass fire by a landowner trying to clear his property. “With the exception of illegal burning, electric utilities and lightning, the top preventable causes of wildfire would be mowing or other...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
capecod.com

National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9

STOW, MA – National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9, 2021. This year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” will draw public attention to the different sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms make – and what actions we should take. when we hear them. “Every home...
STOW, MA
WHNT-TV

National Fire Prevention Week recognized from October 3-9

(WHNT) — October 3-9 has been designated as “National Fire Prevention Week” by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) – the organization that has sponsored the event for 99 years. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” with an emphasis on smoke alarms, the sounds they make,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
maplegrovemn.gov

2021 Fire Prevention Week

Visit Page 24 of fall city newsletter as October 3 through 9 is Fire Prevention Week! This year’s theme, “Learn the sounds of fire safety,” encourages everyone to keep themselves safe by knowing the various sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy