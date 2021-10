With the exception of a few stragglers, hummingbirds have departed the Hudson Valley for their winter homes in southern Mexico and Central America. Most of those that remain can be spotted at an exhibition called “Cross Pollination; Heade, Cole, Church and Our Contemporary Moment.” It’s at the Thomas Cole National Historical Site in Catskill, NY and just across the Hudson River at the Olana State Historic Site. But you better hurry. It only runs until the end of the month before migrating south along with the birds to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO