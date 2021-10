As a senior, you’d probably think that I’ve seen every foot of our home in Lewiston, Maine. Well, you’d be wrong. I have known about the Bates College Museum of Art since I stepped foot on this campus, but I did not enter its doors until last week. I did not know what to expect from our museum. I had heard from peers that the space was “small,” so I expected that there wouldn’t be much to see. What greeted me instead was a room filled with paintings, sketches and personal belongings of Marsden Hartley — the subject of the newest exhibit, “Marsden Hartley: Adventurer in the Arts.”

