Now, co-founded by Stacey Abrams, secures $29M in financing and new investment

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
Now Corp., a financial technology co-founded by Stacey Abrams, secured $29 million in financing and an equity investment from Brigade Capital Management LP and Virgo Investment Group, according to an Oct. 7 news release. Why it matters: Now allows businesses that work with other businesses to receive immediate payments while...

